Macron asks to include abortion in the EU Charter of fundamental rights

The French president, Emmanuel Macron.

The President of France also called for environmental protection to be integrated.
January 19, 2022, 06:47 AM
The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, asked this Wednesday before the European Parliament that abortion and environmental protection be incorporated into the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union (EU).
Macron affirmed that it is necessary “to update this Charter so that it is more explicit on the protection of the environment or the recognition of the right to abortion.” The new president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, elected on Tuesday, is openly against abortion.
News in development…

