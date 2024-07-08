On Monday, July 8, one day after the second and final round of the early legislative elections in France, President Emmanuel Macron asked his Prime Minister, Gabriel Attal, to remain in office temporarily, despite the fact that the left-wing coalition New Popular Front (NFP) won the elections, although without an absolute majority. On Sunday, after learning the results, Attal announced that he would resign from the president, which he did in the last few hours. The opposition is putting pressure on the president and the Ecologists, who are part of the NFP, asked the head of state to appoint a left-wing prime minister.

