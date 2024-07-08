Prime Minister stated that he would leave office because of the result of the legislative elections in the country, with the victory of the left

French President Emmanuel Macron (Renaissance, center) asked this Monday (8.Jul.2024) that the country’s Prime Minister, Gabriel Attal, remain, “for now”, in the position for “ensure the stability of the country”. On Sunday (7.Jul), the prime minister stated that he would leave office because of the result of the legislative elections in the country, with the victory of the left. The information is from The World.

Attal handed in his resignation to Macron on Monday morning (8 July). The decision had already been announced by the French Prime Minister on Sunday (7 July).Serving as Prime Minister has been the greatest honor of my life.”Attal said when announcing that he would resign.

Attal is a member of Macron’s party. With 100% of the vote count complete, the French president’s Juntos coalition won 168 seats in the National Assembly.

The NFP (New Popular Front), a coalition hastily formed to defeat Marine Le Pen’s right-wing RN (National Rally), secured 182 seats in the lower house of parliament. The party led by Le Pen fared far below expectations, securing just 143 seats.

In the new composition of the National Assembly, none of the groups came close to an absolute majority of 289 of the 577 deputies, which means the need for alliances to form the next government, possibly between the NFP, led by Jean-Luc Mélenchon, and Macron’s coalition.

This will be the first French government without a clear dominant force since World War II.