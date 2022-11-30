The French President’s plane landed at Andrews Air Force Base in the suburbs of Washington, and he was received at the airport by US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman.

The French President will spend two days in Washington before heading on the third and last day of his visit to New Orleans, which was once a French city.

This is Macron’s second state visit to the United States and his first during the Biden era.

The French President hopes that this visit will contribute to giving impetus to his diplomatic endeavors aimed at ending the war in Ukraine, and defending the French point of view that rejects American protectionism.

This will be the first state visit organized by the United States during the Biden era.