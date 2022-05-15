It is expected that the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi, will also receive a number of foreign leaders on Saturday, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, while the White House talked about an upcoming visit to US Vice President Kamala Harris to offer condolences on the departure of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed and congratulate Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed on his election as President of the UAE .

On Saturday, the French president announced that he would visit the UAE to mourn the death of the late President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The French government said in a statement that Macron will go to the UAE, on Sunday, to mourn the death of the late President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed and “express his support for his brother, Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, the rest of the family and the entire Emirati people.”

On Saturday, a number of Arab leaders, including Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq, Jordanian King Abdullah II, and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, offered their condolences in Abu Dhabi on the death of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed.

The leaders expressed their deepest condolences on the loss of a wise leader who vowed his life to serve the UAE and lead the path of achievement, progress and prosperity in it. They also stressed the strength of the relations that bring their countries together with the UAE.

They also stressed the strength of the relations that bring their countries together with the UAE.