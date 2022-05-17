She held the Labor portfolio and replaced the conservative Jean Castex; she will be the first woman since 1992 to hold the position

French President Emmanuel Macron appointed Minister of Labor Élisabeth Borne this Monday (May 16, 2022) to assume the post of Prime Minister of the country. She replaces conservative Jean Castex, who resigned early.

Borne will be the 2nd woman to hold the position in French republican history. Previously, the socialist Edith Cresson headed the government of then-President François Mitterrand between May 1991 and April 1922.

“Nothing should stop the fight for women’s place in our society.“, Borne said in a speech shortly after the appointment.

The choice seeks to signal the left-wing electorate on the eve of the country’s legislative elections, scheduled for June 12 and 19.

macron He took office earlier this month after beating Marine Le Pen with 58.54% of the vote. In the 1st round, however, candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon, of the left-wing France Insubmissa party (France Insoumise) did not advance to the 2nd round by around 420,000 votes.

In your profile on twitterMélenchon said that the choice opened a “new season of social abuse” due to Borne’s opposition to retirement at age 65 and the increase in the minimum wage in France, today at around 1,600 euros (R$ 8,400 at the current exchange rate).

Mélenchon has already expressed his intention to be prime minister. The appointment must be approved by the National Assembly. according to Wall Street Journalthe newly named Renaissance party (reinsancebefore La République en Marche!) of Macron must secure between 300 and 350 of the 577 seats up for grabs, enough to approve the nomination.

France adopts the semi-presidential system, where the president is elected by popular vote and exercises the head of state, while the prime minister is appointed by the elected and has the responsibility to form and head a government cabinet.

ELISABETH BORNE

Élisabeth Borne, 61, has a degree in engineering. In addition to the Ministry of Labour, she also held the Transport portfolios – where she led a railway reform – and Ecological Transition in Macron’s 1st term. She had never run for public office until she ran for deputy in the current elections.

She is seen as a name with administrative experience to help the French president guide the approval of changes to the French pension system without deteriorating Macron’s image among the poorest sections of the population, as happened after the yellow vest protest movement between 2018 and 2018. 2019

“The challenges before us are great. I fully appreciate this responsibility“, said Borne in his profile on twitter.