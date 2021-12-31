The pronouncement comes after the country registered a new daily milestone of Covid-19 infections, 232,200 cases, and reached its third consecutive day with more than 200,000 new detections, a trend driven by the rapid spread of the variant. Ómicron, who forced the cancellation of the festivities to receive 2022 throughout the country. The president, however, said he was optimistic about the future of the country in the coming years.

“The coming weeks will be difficult, we all know that.” With that admission, President Emmanuel Macron anticipated France’s challenges during his national broadcast message to take stock of the end of the year, an intervention in which he was also optimistic about the coming years.

The high transmissibility of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 has set record figures in recent days for the country: more than 200,000 daily cases for three consecutive days and a number never seen before, 232,200 detections, in the last 24 hours, which it has turned France into the European epicenter of what the World Health Organization called a “tsunami of cases”.

Countries such as Italy and the United Kingdom have also registered a record of infections, but both remain well below the French statistics, with 144,243 the first and 106,122 the second.

Patients perform Covid-19 screenings in a booth located on the streets of Paris. France leads the way in the record numbers of new infections that Europe is presenting, December 31, 2021 © Reuters

No new restrictions despite the numbers

However, the strong rebound will not cause new restrictions, beyond the cancellation of massive celebrations to welcome the new year, according to Macron’s official message to the nation.

“We are going to face the new challenge following the same principles as from the first day (of the pandemic),” said the president, adding that the government will take care not to affect individual freedoms. “

“I am optimistic for next year, but not only for 2022, but also for the following years,” said the president, who expressed his wishes to see “the end of the pandemic in 2022.”

La France, malgré les épreuves, est plus forte aujourd’hui qu’il ya deux ans. Tout cella, c’est grace à vous. Grace à nous tous. Grace à notre esprit de resistance, notre solidarité, notre civisme, notre engagement et notre esprit d’entreprendre. pic.twitter.com/oxSSC6zQFj – Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) December 31, 2021



A speech designed for the election year?

Although he has not announced if he will run for re-election in 2022, when the presidential elections will be held, Macron offered a speech marked by campaign rhetoric, in which he stressed that it has been possible to keep unemployment figures at bay, and defended his bet for the reindustrialization and integration of Europe for development.

“Without Europe we would not have been able to build a recovery plan of the most beneficial in the world or know the job creation objectives that we see,” added Macron, who leads the opinion polls, although the right and far right accumulate better numbers, adding the figures in favor of Valerie Pécresse, Marine Le Pen and Eric Zemmour.

“2022 will be a year of action for France, I will act for what they have chosen me until the last day,” he promised. “We will have to prepare for the future, invest in the technology of the future, in education, culture (…) make decisions against radical Islamism (…) guarantee our climate commitments,” said the president.

With AP and EFE