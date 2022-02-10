BEATRIZ JUDGE Correspondent. Paris Thursday, February 10, 2022, 9:15 p.m.



Emmanuel Macron announced this Thursday “the rebirth” of the Gallic civil nuclear sector with the aim of achieving “independence and freedom” in energy matters. “To increase electricity production, we need, alongside renewable energies, to pick up the thread of the great atomic adventure,” said the French president in a speech at the headquarters of the General Electric Steam Power company in Belfort, in the east. from the country. “Compared to those who consider that it is possible to increase electricity production by developing only wind and solar energy, and compared to those who only bet on nuclear energy, we have another option: bet on renewables and atomic energy at the same time”, he added.

The president announced the construction of six new-generation EPR reactors by 2050, with an option for eight more. He first expressed his desire to extend the lifespan of those currently in service beyond 50 years where possible and without having to give up safety to do so. And he revealed the construction until the middle of this century of fifty wind farms, a sector in which France is far behind.

Two months before the presidential elections, Macron’s energy plan was criticized by the rest of the candidates. The environmentalist Yannick Jadot denounced that “it condemns a century of nuclear energy”, since the EPRs would be active until that date.

When Macron was elected in 2017, he promised to uphold Socialist François Hollande’s plan to reduce the weight of nuclear energy in electricity production to 50%, compared to the current 70%. He now considers nuclear energy as a green energy and believes that it is essential to “achieve carbon neutrality in 2050”.

France. The country with the largest nuclear park in the world in proportion to the population, currently has 58 reactors of different power levels in 19 plants spread throughout its territory.