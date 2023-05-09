Dhe first state visit by a French President to Germany in 23 years is imminent. The trip, which Emmanuel Macron is expected to take to Berlin, Ludwigsburg and Dresden from July 2nd to 4th, was announced on May 8th. The Office of the Federal President and the Elysée Palace had agreed on the symbolic date to announce “the beginning of a new chapter in the decades-long friendship between the two countries”. The signing of Germany’s unconditional surrender in 1945 is commemorated in France with a public holiday. Unlike Valéry Giscard d’Estaing, who temporarily abolished the May 8 commemoration (1979-81), Macron did not change it.

On Monday, the President had the Champs-Elysées closed extensively out of concern for protests against the pension reform. After the traditional memorial ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Arc de Triomphe, he flew on to Lyon. In the former Montluc prison, he paid tribute to resistance hero Jean Moulin. The head of state visited the prison cell, measuring less than two square meters, where Moulin spent his last days. Moulin had been sent to France by Charles de Gaulle to bring together the divided factions of the Resistance and to prepare for the post-war period. He was betrayed and tortured to death by Klaus Barbie, the “Butcher of Lyon”. In 1964, Moulin’s urn was transferred to the Panthéon.

Baerbock makes up for a visit to Paris

But even in France, memories of World War II and the Resistance are fading. Macron’s speech at Moulin marks the beginning of a commemoration that will culminate in the 80th anniversary of D-Day on June 6, 2024 and the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II two years from now. Macron also relies on the meaningful power of these retrospectives in the context of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine. He also wants to counter the doubts about Franco-German cooperation by reviving the original motif. Marine Le Pen’s Rassemblement National party, but also large parts of the left, question the close ties with Germany and the EU. Criticism has increased because Macron has had little success in recent months and the Franco-German relationship has been characterized by irritation and conflicts of interest.

After being canceled twice due to “difficulties with scheduling”, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock will attend the government cabinet meeting in the Elysée Palace on Wednesday. The invitation has high symbolic value and corresponds to a self-commitment of the Aachen Friendship Treaty of 2019, which the traffic light government has so far ignored. Baerbock and Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna are expected to meet Macron in Paris on Tuesday evening. The President has a lot of sympathy for the Green foreign minister, which is reinforced by the fact that Baerbock, as minister, is not responsible for Germany’s energy policy, which Macron believes is misguided. It remains to be clarified whether the Foreign Minister shares Macron’s hope of being able to entrust China with a role in a peace solution in favor of Ukraine. There is now a great deal of consensus in the assessment of Russia. Macron hopes that Baerbock will show greater interest in the European Political Community, whose second summit in Moldova is due in early June.







The invitation to Baerbock testifies to the growing understanding in Paris for the complicated coalition dynamics in Berlin. Macron is now taking a three-pronged approach in order not to become a victim of internal coalition disagreements, such as on the subject of nuclear-produced hydrogen at the Franco-German Council of Ministers in January. For June 6, Macron accepted an invitation from the Chancellor to a dinner in his constituency in Potsdam. The excursion of his predecessor to Angela Merkel’s constituency in Stralsund is considered a failure, not only because it was raining cats and dogs. Merkel’s gift, a barrel of Bismarck herring, was viewed as mean in history-conscious France. In order to better understand the respective sensitivities, the formal German-French Councils of Ministers are to be supplemented by annual topic-related retreats. The ministers want to meet “in the new format” for the first time in autumn.