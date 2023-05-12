Focus will be on green industries; measures include tax credits and simplification of the process for opening factories

The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, announced on Thursday (May 11, 2023) plans to promote the country’s reindustrialization. As informed by presidency french in noteone of the objectives is to support industries that preserve the environment.

“Soon French industry and European industry will be green and competitive”, declared Macron. “Accelerate our reindustrialization […] it is fundamental to face the climate challenge, achieve full employment and guarantee our sovereignty.”

Macron said the project would increase the granting of tax credits for investments. Also, simplify the process of opening new factories, to make the sector more agile. The president also spoke of expanding funding for education and training of professionals.

According to him, there will be an incentive to purchase new electric cars, provided they are manufactured in Europe and meet strict low-carbon standards. “Let’s support batteries and vehicles made in Europe because their carbon footprint is good, let’s not use French taxpayers’ money to boost non-European industry”, stated Macron.

The French president did not say how much will be invested in the country’s reindustrialization plan. according to Reutersthe tax credit is expected to translate into private investment of €20 billion by 2030 and create tens of thousands of jobs.