During his visit to Kinshasa, the French president promised to provide 34 million euros in assistance for the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, affected by the uprising of the M23 rebel group. In addition, along with Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi, he said that he expects a ceasefire declaration for next Tuesday and threatened sanctions against those who try to derail the peace process.

The Democratic Republic of Congo, hit by the conflict with the rebel group M23 in the eastern region of North Kivu, received a message of support for the peace process from French President Emmanuel Macron.

At the end of his tour of four countries in Central Africa, the president arrived in Kinshasa with the announcement of 34 million euros in assistance for the populations affected by the armed uprising, which has caused the forced displacement of more than 600,000 people. according to the report of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, released on January 29.

Announcement that adds to the delivery of 47 million euros from the European Union to humanitarian partners to meet immediate needs such as nutrition, health, shelter and access to drinking water. To this end, Brussels reported this Saturday that a “humanitarian airlift” will be established with Goma, the capital of North Kivu.

Likewise, Macron and Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi agreed that they hope that next Tuesday “all parties to the conflict” will adhere to a ceasefire declaration.

The French president assured that there is “clear support” for the “schedule” to decree the truce, according to what was discussed with Tshisekedi and the president of Angola, Joao Lourenço, who is leading the mediation in the conflict. They also adhered to this commitment, according to Macron, the representatives of the M23 who met with Lourenço.

"The Democratic Republic of Congo must not be a spoils of war. Open looting must stop. No looting, no balkanization, no war," the French president said, reiterating Paris' support for "territorial rights , integrity and sovereignty" of the African country.







Macron asks everyone to “assume responsibilities”, “including Rwanda”

One of the pressures that the French head of state faced on this trip was the call to take concrete action against the President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, for his support for the M23 rebellion, a support denounced by Kinshasa, confirmed by experts from the UN and Western chancelleries, but denied by Kigali.

According to the Congolese government, the Rwandan authorities have favored the advances of the armed group, which reemerged at the end of 2021 and has seized large tracts of the North Kivu province, an area rich in minerals.

Although in the past France has joined statements condemning the Rwandan Executive, Macron avoided an explicit repudiation, but did call for “everyone to assume their responsibilities, including Rwanda.” “Those who stand in the way of the peace plan know what they are up against, including sanctions,” he stressed.

Félix Tshisekedi considered these messages “satisfactory”, but called for “more pressure” from France to facilitate a cessation of hostilities. The Congolese president indicated: “We are giving peace a chance,” although he recalled that several ceasefires have been announced in recent months that have not been respected.

“I remain skeptical about the good faith of those who attacked us. The question is whether Rwanda can do without this systematic looting of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, dating back twenty years. If so, this will be verified through this process “, he sentenced.

Sectors of the population of DR Congo see Macron as an ally of Rwanda after the rapprochement with Kagame in 2021, after admitting the complicity of France in the genocide of the Tutsis in 1994. That, added to a growing anti-French sentiment , fueled several small-scale protests in advance of the French leader’s arrival in Kinshasa.

Moving away from colonialism and towards a partnership of peers

With his last stop in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Emmanuel Macron ended his tour of Central Africa, which included visits to Gabon, Angola and Congo. A journey in which he strove to shake off the label of a former colonial power motivated by commercial gains, to now make way for a more equitable relationship with his African partners.







But these intentions collide with mistrust on the part of the local populations, who reject French influence on the continent. On the other hand, recent tours by high-level officials from the United States, Russia and China have highlighted the struggle to gain ground in Africa.

Faced with this, Macron sought to send clear messages at each stop. On his arrival in Gabon, he declared that “the era of ‘Françafrique’ is over”, referring to the French post-colonial strategy of backing authoritarian African leaders who defended French interests.

And in Angola, he spoke of establishing an “economic partnership between the African continent and France.” Hence, he described the Portuguese-speaking country as a “strategic partner” with which he aspires to “build a balanced and reciprocal society.”

The President of the Republic of the Congo, Denis Sassou-Nguesso, welcomes his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron upon his arrival at Brazzaville airport, on March 3, 2023. © Ludovic Marin / AFP

There he also outlined his mission to strengthen ties with the Angolan agricultural sector, in an attempt to diversify cooperation after decades of French involvement in the Angolan oil industry.

Meanwhile, between Luanda and Kinshasa, Macron had a brief stay in the Republic of Congo, where he shook hands with President Denis Sassou-Nguesso, who slipped a veiled criticism of the short duration of his stay in Brazzaville.

Macron’s intense tour also included a meeting with the president of the Central African Republic, Faustin-Archange Touadéra, in Gabon, after relations deteriorated due to the growing Russian presence in Bangui and the departure of French troops from that country.

With Reuters and AFP