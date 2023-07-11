The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, announced this Tuesday (11) an increase in military assistance to Ukraine, with the sending of medium-range missiles of the Scalp type, which should enable “the defense of its territory”.

The head of state, who disclosed the information upon arrival at the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, justified this additional step in military equipment, the situation on the ground and the Ukrainian counter-offensive in the quest to recover territory occupied by Russia.

“They will be new missiles to be able to bomb and depth to allow Ukraine to defend its territory,” Macron assured, without giving figures on the equipment sent.

The Scalp are the British version of the Storm Shadow, which London delivered to Kiev months ago. They are fired from airplanes and have a weight of 1,300 kilograms and a maximum range of 560 km.

Regarding the summit that will take place until this Wednesday (12), in addition to congratulating the agreement for Sweden to be integrated as a new member of NATO, Macron highlighted that the important thing is “to send a message of support to Ukraine, from NATO unity , as well as the determination to assert that Russia cannot and must not win this war”.

Macron, who was one of the most conciliatory Western leaders with Vladimir Putin before the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, has taken an increasingly firm stance with Moscow in recent months.

The French government disclosed last week that the country is working with others on a mechanism of security guarantees with a lasting character for Ukraine, insofar as Kiev cannot integrate NATO and its protective shield at this moment, so as not to drag all the members of the bloc to a war with Russia, which is a nuclear power.

This mechanism, which so far has been vague in outline, is, above all, a message towards Putin, to tell him that Kiev’s allies will continue to support Ukraine for as long as necessary, including for years.