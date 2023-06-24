Deutsche Wellei

06/23/2023 – 4:20 pm

Value was promised in 2009 and should have started to be made available to developing countries in 2020. Despite details that still need to be settled, the French president celebrated summit results. The president of France, Emmanuel Macron, announced this Friday (23 /06) that developed nations finalized an agreement that aims to fulfill a promise to provide annually 100 billion dollars (R$ 480 billion) for actions to combat climate change in developing countries.

“During our summit, we obtained very concrete things. We finalized the long-awaited promise of 100 billion dollars in climate financing”, said the Frenchman, in Paris, alongside President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, during the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact.

“We have launched a new fund for forests and nature as we aim for COP28 that will focus on doing the same thing, namely funding through revenues that will come out of its biodiversity and nature conservation initiatives,” added Macron, who also said that more private finance needs to be mobilized to combat climate change.

The promise to provide 100 billion dollars annually was originally made at COP15, in 2009. It was reinforced five years later by the Paris Agreement. Originally, the objective was that, between 2020 and 2025, the richest nations on the planet would finance 100 billion dollars a year for developing countries to face and prepare for climate change. However, the money has not arrived yet.

The final declaration of the meeting in Paris said that there is a “good probability” that the promise will be fulfilled later this year, but there are no details on how this will happen. Also according to Macron, a group formed by rich countries also agreed to create a new fund for biodiversity and forest protection.

On Thursday, the World Bank had already stated that it will facilitate financing for countries hit by natural disasters. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced that it has reached a target of making $100 billion in Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) available to vulnerable nations. However, the US has yet to pass the necessary legislation to release its share of the figure announced by the IMF, which would come to a fifth of the total.

Assessment

Despite the various obstacles that still persist, Macron was optimistic about the results of the summit held in France. “These two days allowed us to build a new consensus for the planet. We have arrived at a document that details a shared policy vision that paves the way for a profound reform of international financial architecture and governance,” he said. “This summit is intended to build unity among members of the international community regarding our response to the twin challenges we face: the fight against inequalities and climate change,” added Macron.

Olivier Damette, professor of economics at the University of Lorraine and research associate at the Paris Climate Economics Chair, reckons that the meeting could represent a turning point.

“The world is facing multiple crises. Poverty and public debt have skyrocketed in recent years, also because of the pandemic. More and more developing countries are on the brink of default, climate change is increasingly showing its impact and there is a loss of confidence in national and international institutions,” he told DW. “For the first time, leaders have now come together to talk about all these different challenges at the same time – previous summits have dealt with the topics separately,” added Damette. Also at the meeting, there was an agreement to restructure Zambia’s debt of US$6.3 billion – mostly owed to China.

He emphasized that the current international financial institutions are no longer adapted to deal with such a situation. “The World Bank and IMF, created after the 1944 Bretton Woods agreement, are located in the US, led by the US and the G7, and have a top-down approach,” he said.

“But the poorest countries need to be part of the decision-making process – why would they otherwise fight climate change, largely caused by the richest countries, while developing countries feel their priority should be the fight against poverty?

Damette believes that one specific result of this summit shows that the richest nations have understood that they need to include developing countries. “Participants agreed that a climate-resilient debt clause should be created, which is very good news, as the poorest nations are often hardest hit by the impact of climate change,” she emphasized.

