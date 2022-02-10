France will build six new nuclear power plants by 2045. French President Emmanuel Macron announced this on Thursday in the eastern industrial town of Belfort, international news agencies write. He also announced that he would like to extend the lifespan of existing nuclear power plants by ten years, so that they can last not for forty but fifty years.

„What our country needs […] is a rebirth of France’s nuclear industry,” Macron said. Between 2050 and 2065, another eight power stations are to be added. The president also promised to accelerate the use of solar and wind energy.

According to Macron, the construction of the first six new nuclear power plants will cost about 50 billion euros in public money. The first nuclear power plant will be built from 2028 and is expected to be completed in 2035. 100 billion euros will be earmarked for the eight power stations to be built from 2050.

High gas prices

The ailing French state-owned company EDF will be responsible for the construction and operation of the power stations. This is due to the financial problems as a result of French policy measures to limit the price increases of electricity for consumers as a result of the high gas prices. Macron assured Thursday that the company can continue to count on state support.

In 2017, Macron announced that he wanted to gradually get rid of the core need. For example, more than a dozen of France’s 56 nuclear power plants would be closed before 2035. The French president will therefore return to that promise on Thursday. The new strategy is prompted by rising energy demand and the French ambition to be climate neutral within thirty years.

There are 55 nuclear power plants under construction worldwide, mainly in China, India, Russia and the United Arab Emirates. In total, about 440 nuclear power plants are operated.