While presenting the new French defense strategy, Macron said:

“France and Britain will hold a summit on defense affairs in the first quarter of 2023,” calling for strengthening relations between the two countries.

“Our partnership with the UK must be taken to another level, and I hope we will actively resume our dialogue on operations, capabilities, the nuclear and hybrid space, and be at the level of ambition befitting our two friends and allies.”

“Withdrawal of all forces participating in Operation Barkhane from the African Sahel region,” about 3 months after the withdrawal of French forces from Mali.

And about 3,000 soldiers were still in the regions of Niger, Chad and Burkina Faso, after the withdrawal of troops completely from Mali several months ago and handing over all the bases to the local authorities.

motives

In this context, the head of the European Center for Counter-Terrorism and Intelligence Studies, security expert, Jassim Mohammed, believes that the shift in the French military strategy was driven by a number of factors.

In statements to “Sky News Arabia”, he says that these motives include:

The repercussions of the Ukrainian crisis, and the transformations that it entailed on the level of European security, prompted the desire to strengthen military cooperation between European countries to face mounting security challenges.

France, like many countries, desires to achieve strong military partnerships with the countries of the European Neighborhood, as a deterrent force in the face of the constant threats from Russia.

The Ukrainian war led to the change of the international system, to a state of extreme instability, so the European countries in general seek to review their military policy to achieve a more robust pattern in dealing with those threats.

The French review of military policies aims to find a state of balance between regional powers, and to strengthen capabilities in the field of war and defence. This plan is supposed to be implemented in 2030.

Macron’s announcement of France’s new military policies coincides with the discussion of a law within the French National Assembly that calls for military programming for the period between 2024 and 2030. Therefore, the president’s announcement comes in line with the Military Programming Law by the French Parliament.

Franco-British cooperation

Muhammad attributes Macron’s invitation to hold a joint summit with Britain to several reasons, most notably:

“The recent dispute between Paris and Berlin, Germany has allocated about 100 billion euros to support its military system, as well as recently rejected a number of projects with the French side.”

“The dispute between France and Germany will negatively affect the cohesion of the European Union,” according to the security expert.

The French role in Africa

With regard to France’s role in Africa, Mohamed says, “France is drawing up a new plan in Africa at the present time. While Paris announced the withdrawal of its forces from the African Sahel region, it calls on international forces to participate in counter-terrorism operations there, which means that Paris is heading towards launching A new strategy with regard to movement within the Black Continent.”

Mohamed expects the French role to decline in Africa “in terms of the presence of one force, as Paris tends to participate alongside other European forces in counter-terrorism operations inside the continent.”