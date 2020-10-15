The president of France, Emmanuel Macron, announced this Wednesday that a night curfew will be decreed in nine cities of the country, including Paris, for at least a month, given the increase in cases of coronavirus.

This curfew will be applied between 9:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. and will take effect from this Saturday, Macron detailed in a televised interview. People who do not comply will be penalized with a fine of 135 euros (158 dollars).

The French Government will restore the state of health emergency as of next Friday at midnight throughout the country to stop the increase in contagions of covid-19.

“In view of its spread throughout the national territory, the Covid-19 epidemic constitutes a health disaster that, due to its nature and severity, endangers the health of the population. It justifies the declaration of a state of sanitary emergency so that measures strictly proportional to the health risks and appropriate to the circumstances of time and place can be taken, ”reads the minutes of the government meeting.

This regime provides a legal framework to take certain restrictions to fight the pandemic, such as national confinement at the beginning of the year. President Emmanuel Macron is scheduled to speak at 7:55 p.m. (5:55 p.m. GMT) during a televised interview in which he may announce new restrictions.