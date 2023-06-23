Money was pledged by wealthy countries in 2009 to protect the environment in developing nations

France has announced that rich countries are ready to fulfill their pledge to earmark $100 billion for climate action in developing countries. The statement was made by French President Emmanuel Macron this Friday (June 23, 2023).

Macron spoke about the pledge of funding during the summit held in Paris attended by several heads of state, including the president. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), in addition to representatives of the international financial sector.

A Reuters reported that US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said efforts to get more loans from development lenders should be thought of before any rate hikes. The US is the largest shareholder of the IMF and the World Bank.

Recently, Lula said that he would demand from the countries the agreement signed at COP15, which established in 2009 the payment of US$ 100 billion a year, starting in 2020, to reduce and adapt the poorest nations to the effects of climate change.

The petista spoke at COP27. “This commitment has not been and is not being fulfilled. This leads us to reinforce, even more, the need to move forward in another theme of this COP 27: we urgently need financial mechanisms to remedy losses and damages caused due to climate change”said at the time.

The charge was made 1 day after the publication of the editorial, signed by 34 communication vehicles, which calls for compliance with the COP15 agreement. In the text, the newspapers also call for the creation of a tax on large fossil fuel companies.