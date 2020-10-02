French President Emmanuel Macron said that over 300 militants from Syria were deployed to the conflict zone in Nagorno-Karabakh to participate in hostilities on the side of the Azerbaijani military, reports TASS…

According to the French leader, all these people have connections with the Islamic State terrorist organization, banned in the Russian Federation. According to the French side, the transfer of terrorists was carried out through the Turkish city of Gaziantep.

Moscow, as the President of France specified, also has relevant information.

“I discussed this with President Vladimir Putin, who confirmed that Russia also has this data,” Macron said.

Emmanuel Macron noted that he is in close contact with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs (Russia and the United States) on the situation in Karabakh, so the heads of state are currently preparing joint initiatives for a peaceful settlement of the conflict.

Let us remind you that the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh escalated on September 27. Baku and Yerevan accused each other of provocations and violation of the ceasefire regime on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

Earlier, the presidents of Russia, the United States and France condemned the escalation of violence on the line of contact in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. The leaders of the countries called on the opposing sides to immediately cease fire and begin negotiations with the assistance of the OSCE Minsk Group.