Macron announced the intention of France to supply Ukraine with long-range missiles

Paris intends to supply Ukraine with long-range missiles, French President Emmanuel Macron said during the NATO summit in Vilnius. He is quoted TASS.

“We have decided to transfer new missiles that will allow strikes at a great distance,” the French leader announced, without specifying which missiles he was talking about.

Earlier, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said that Paris would strengthen military support for Kyiv. She also said that France, together with partners, is working on security guarantees that Ukraine could receive in parallel with the NATO integration process.