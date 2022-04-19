Macron said that France, unlike Europe, does not need gas from Russia

French President Emmanuel Macron said that his country does not need Russian gas. He spoke about this in interview TV channel France 5.

At the same time, Macron noted that Paris is working to buy gas from other countries.

One way to reduce the dependence of European countries on Russian gas could be the construction of a new pipeline. Bloomberg wrote in early April that the CEO of the Spanish gas network operator Enagas SA, Arturo Gonzalo Aispiri, spoke about plans to implement the design of the Midcat gas pipeline, which was postponed in 2019 amid restrictions on Russian gas supplies to Europe due to the operation in Ukraine. It is noted that the new pipeline will help EU countries increase gas flows and may be a way to reduce dependence on energy resources from Russia.

Spain will have to provide greater access to gas to European countries. Aispiri estimated that the first phase of the construction of the Midcat gas pipeline with France will give the most “quick result”. Enagás also plans to increase supplies through the other two existing pipelines to France, Aispiri said.

Dependence on gas from Russia

Many European countries have repeatedly stated that they will not be able to refuse gas supplies from Russia in the near future. Thus, the Minister of Economics, Vice-Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany Robert Habek warned that an immediate embargo on Russian gas could jeopardize the social order in Germany.

Europe’s largest chemical concern, BASF, also predicted problems with fuel shortages in Germany in the event of a cessation of Russian gas supplies. According to the company, almost half of the gas exported to Germany comes from Russia.

In addition, German trade unions have also called on the authorities to oppose the EU’s immediate refusal to import natural gas from Russia. The joint report of the Association of German Trade Unions and the German Employers’ Association notes that such a boycott of Russian energy resources will lead to serious consequences for the country.

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer, in turn, believes that his country can refuse gas from Russia only after a few years. Nehammer said his country is now 80 percent dependent on Russian gas supplies for industries and households. The head of Austria said that everything possible is being done to achieve independence from the supply of Russian raw materials, but this is impossible in the near future.

Proposal to set gas price ceiling

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi has proposed setting a price ceiling for gas from Russia in order to increase sanctions pressure on Moscow.

“The European Commission and all allies are convinced of the effectiveness of the sanctions… Now we are wondering if we need to do more. Europe continues to finance Russia by buying oil and gas, including at a price that has nothing to do with historical values ​​and production costs,” Draghi said.

He stressed that the establishment of a cap on the upper price of gas from Russia would not only strengthen the sanctions, but also minimize the costs of their introduction. Italy’s proposal will be discussed at the next EU Council, based on a document agreed upon by the Commission, the prime minister says.

Prior to this, Italy refused to pay for Russian gas in rubles, as this would mean circumventing European sanctions. According to Luigi Di Maio, Foreign Minister of the country, by demanding to pay for gas in rubles, from a technical point of view, Russia is imposing an embargo against itself.

On April 14, the European Commission warned EU member states that Putin’s decree to pay for gas in rubles violates EU sanctions. According to Brussels, the decree of the Russian leader creates “new legal circumstances” under which Russia will control transactions and be able to regulate the exchange rate in its favor. According to the EC, this mechanism will violate the “restrictive measures” of the EU in relation to the Central Bank.