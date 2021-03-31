From Saturday evening, April 3, quarantine measures will be extended to the entire territory of France due to the situation with the coronavirus. The restrictions are imposed for four weeks. This was announced by the French leader Emmanuel Macron on March 31 on the air of the TV channel. BFM.TV…

Currently, strict quarantine is in force in 19 departments of the country.

From April 3, travel will be limited between regions without good reason, going outside within 10 km of the house for outdoor walks and shopping is allowed. During curfews from 7:00 pm to 6:00 am or for trips over 10 km, citizens will need a certificate. Quarantine is introduced for four weeks.

From April 5, Monday, schools and kindergartens are closed for at least three weeks. Students will be able to attend lectures once a week.

In addition, the coronavirus vaccination will be extended to everyone over 60 from April 16, and from May 15 to everyone over 50. The goal is to ensure that “all French people over 18 who wish” can be vaccinated in 2021, Macron added.

“We will begin to open the country from mid-May,” Macron assured, promising to publish a schedule for the opening of bars, restaurants, and cultural places “in the near future”.

According to the French leader, the country is already seeing a way out of the pandemic.

On March 29, doctors in France spoke of a shortage of hospital beds and called on authorities to close borders immediately. The day before, Macron held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Among other topics, the situation with the coronavirus was also discussed. In particular, they touched upon the prospects of registration in the European Union of the Russian vaccine “Sputnik V”, as well as the joint production of this drug in the EU countries.