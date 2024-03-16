Macron announced his readiness for negotiations with Putin on de-escalation in Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron in interview Ukrainian journalist Natalya Mosiychuk said that he was ready to negotiate with Russian leader Vladimir Putin about de-escalating the conflict in Ukraine.

“I will pick up the phone if Putin calls me. This is my responsibility and I will listen to what he has to offer. The role of France is to be the “nerve of war,” the politician emphasized.

Macron noted that, on the one hand, it is necessary to transfer to Kyiv everything required to strengthen the defense capability of the republic, on the other hand, to promote de-escalation and reach a permanent, sustainable and fair peace.

The French leader said he was ready for mediation, but stressed that the only possible negotiations to end the conflict should be negotiations between Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky.

Earlier, Macron named a condition for peace in the context of the Ukrainian conflict. According to him, peace between Russia and Ukraine should include mutual security guarantees.