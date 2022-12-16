French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday, December 15, said that he intends to discuss with Russian leader Vladimir Putin security issues at nuclear power plants (NPPs) in Ukraine, including the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.

According to Macron, the talks between IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi and the Russian side are going well, and the parties will soon agree on “the withdrawal of weapons from the territories of Ukrainian nuclear power plants.”

“Negotiations are taking place between experts, there is a dialogue between Grossi and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. And at the right moment, I would like to speak with President Putin to help reach agreements,” he said during a press conference broadcast on Twitter by the Elysee Palace.

As clarifies Ouest-Francethe French leader himself takes part in the IAEA talks on ensuring security at Ukrainian nuclear facilities.

Earlier, Macron announced the withdrawal of heavy and light weapons from the territory of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP). He did not explain this information, despite the fact that there were no reports of withdrawal.

In response, on December 13, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that there were and are no Russian heavy weapons on the territory of the ZNPP. Grossi later confirmed Peskov’s words.

On December 10, Rafael Grossi explained that the creation of a defensive zone would include the principle that no fire was to be fired at the station. In turn, those who do so “know exactly what they are doing.” The head of the agency stressed that it was impossible to fire at the station “neither from above, nor from below, nor from under the ground.”

Zaporozhye NPP is the largest NPP in Europe in terms of the number of units and installed capacity. The object came under the control of the Russian Federation following the results of the referendum on the reunification of the Zaporozhye region with Russia. Moscow emphasized that the departure of the Russian military threatens to be a disaster, since Kyiv could use the station for provocations.

