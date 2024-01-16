Europe needs to become more independent from the US in decision-making. French President Emmanuel Macron announced this on Tuesday, January 16, during a press conference in Paris.

As the French leader explained, in the current world political situation, in which there is tension between the United States and China, Europe should strengthen its sovereignty so as not to be drawn into the differences between these two countries.

“We need a more sovereign Europe, which has an ally – the United States, but which should not depend on them. We must be something of a “third pole” of stability,” he said.

Earlier, on January 14, French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejournet, during a press conference following a meeting with his German counterpart Annalena Bärbock, said that the coming year 2024 will be critically important for Europe, especially in the context of the US elections, as they will require analysis situation depending on the results.

On January 10, The New York Times wrote that there is growing disunity between European countries caused by attempts to make up for waning US support for Ukraine. The article noted that European leaders face the prospect of a split over funding issues.

The day before, on January 9, The Telegraph newspaper wrote that Russian President Vladimir Putin could end the existence of the military bloc of Western countries in its current form. The authors of the article expressed the opinion that the European NATO countries urgently need to restore industrial capacity and begin the process of rearmament.