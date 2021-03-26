French President Emmanuel Macron announced a “new type of world war” that Europe is facing over coronavirus vaccines, including because of the actions of Russia and China. His words are quoted by Le Figaro.

According to him, Europe is also “in the face of attacks” because of “the desire of Russia and China to influence through the vaccine.”

Macron believes that Europe needs to be independent in the production of vaccines against COVID-19. “We have created the ability to produce [вакцину]… We are in the process of building capacity for the production of second generation vaccines, ”the French leader emphasized.

He added that Europe plans to become the largest producer of COVID-19 vaccines by the summer of 2021.

Earlier, Macron feared for the outcome of the 2022 presidential elections and predicted attempts to influence their outcome.

Earlier in March, the authorities of Italy and France announced their readiness to resume the use of the vaccine against coronavirus infection in the vaccination campaigns of their countries, which was created by the British-Swedish company AstraZeneca.

In 20 European countries, they decided to ban the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine, while the company declared that the vaccine was safe.