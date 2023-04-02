The two presidents discussed “the military situation in Ukraine,” and Emmanuel Macron “renewed his support for Ukraine to put an end to Russian aggression,” according to the French presidency, in a statement.
Implementation steps for a 10-point plan
- Volodymyr Zelensky said via Telegram that he discussed with his counterpart “the next steps to implement” his ten-point peace plan. “We have coordinated the procedures for the upcoming international events,” he added.
- “We discussed in detail for an hour. We talked about the situation on the front line, our political cooperation, and how to move forward with the implementation of the Ukrainian peace project. I thank France for its continued support,” Zelensky continued during his daily address to the nation.
the nuclear plant
- Paris said the two leaders also discussed “the troubling situation at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant which has been occupied by the Russian armed forces” since March 2022.
- The call comes a few days after the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, visited Ukraine.
- The Elysee Palace said that Grossi “will meet President Macron soon,” noting that the French and Ukrainian presidents stressed “the importance of supporting the work of the International Atomic Energy Agency at the site.”
- Rafael Grossi visited the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant Wednesday in search of a solution acceptable to Kiev and Moscow for securing the site in southeastern Ukraine.
The director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, who spent a few hours at the plant before returning to Ukrainian-controlled territory, wants to work out “principles” that can reduce the risk of a nuclear “catastrophe”.
