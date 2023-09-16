SANTIAGO-BERLIN. The images of Lampedusa have made the rounds throughout Europe. Paris, Berlin, Brussels, where yesterday the representatives of the 27 member states met to discuss the failure of the Memorandum with Tunisia and the migrant redistribution mechanism which has now become jammed after the Berlin stop. But after the hesitations and closing reactions of recent days, something has moved.

The Prime Minister spoke with the leaders of all three EU institutions: Ursula von der Leyen promised her that she will soon be with her in Lampedusa, Charles Michel said he was willing to include the immigration issue on the agenda of one of the next European Councils , while Roberta Metsola assured her that there will be “a European response”. Starting from the approval of the Pact on Asylum which is “indispensable and urgent”. But on the idea of ​​an EU naval mission, diplomatic sources immediately put their hands forward and ask two questions to which it will not be easy to find an answer: «If the ships were to save migrants in European waters, as happened with Operation Sophia, the Will Italy allow landing on its coasts? And if instead the intention is to act near the North African coasts, are we sure that these countries will accept the landings?”. Furthermore, as regards Libya and Tunisia, there is also the issue of respect for human rights: just yesterday the EU Ombudsman opened an investigation into the Memorandum with Tunis on this issue.

Positive signals have arrived from Paris. Emmanuel Macron extended a hand to Giorgia Meloni, saying that “it is the duty of all of us Europeans to be at Rome’s side”. His Interior Minister, Gérald Darmanin, spoke with his counterpart Matteo Piantedosi and guaranteed joint action “in the next few hours at the European Union to strongly strengthen the prevention of migrants’ departures and the fight against traffickers”.

Macron explained that the EU will act “with rigor and humanity”, but did not give up on sending a political signal: “Strictly nationalist approaches have their limits”, precisely to highlight that the help will certainly not come from the front Patriot Alliance. And to understand this, just listen to the words of Jordan Bardella, president of the Rassemblement National, Marine Le Pen’s party allied with the League. «Macron must not welcome even one migrant who came out of the concerted operation in Lampedusa».

One thing is certain: Paris, while reaching out, does not give up border controls with Italy. And in Germany too, the demand to restore controls at border crossings is becoming increasingly stronger, from the opposition and beyond. At the moment the borders are only manned along the Bavarian crossings with Austria, but there is growing pressure to extend them to Brandenburg and Saxony, the two eastern Laender affected by irregular entries from Poland and Czechia. “We are currently able to identify and prevent unauthorized entry” thanks to cooperation with the Swiss, Polish and Czech police – said German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser – “certainly the most effective way compared to checks at some road crossings”.

The problem is that “80% of migrants arriving on German territory have never been registered”, reiterated Scholz’s spokesperson. Berlin sent Rome 12,454 requests to take charge of people who landed on Italian coasts and arrived “illegally” in Germany, but Italy took back 10 of them. From this perspective, the German suspension of the “solidarity mechanism” was a “signal” to Italy, the German spokesperson explicitly clarified.

The Austrian government is also worried. He claims to be in close contact with the Italian authorities, but in the meantime he announces an intensification of surveillance at the Brenner Pass. “The EU Commission must become more coherent, stricter and faster in dealing with human trafficking and asylum abuse,” said Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner. —

