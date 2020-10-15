According to Emmanuel Macron, the government must remain on its “Fundamental”: “the fight against poverty through activity and work”. “I prefer this massive exceptional aid rather than an increase in social minima”, he also added during his interview on Wednesday evening. The most precarious will therefore have to be satisfied with the payment of one-off assistance of 150 euros, which may be increased by 100 euros per dependent child. Out of the question, then, to revalue the social minima, which would be assimilated to “Assistantship”.

This declaration fits perfectly with the logic of the policy of the President of the Republic, already expressed in the past: the “Crazy money” spent to help the most precarious, the work that we can, according to him, find by crossing the street … From the start of his five-year term, in July 2017, Emmanuel Macron set out his principles in terms of helping the most precarious: “Protecting the weakest does not mean transforming them into incapable minors, into permanent assistance from the State, its mechanisms of verification and control”, he had declared before Congress at Versailles.

The historical crisis we are going through has therefore not changed anything for Emmanuel Macron. He continues in this direction, with almost the same words. He just dressed him with a few others from the compassionate register: “The most precarious, who fall into poverty, we must have an answer”, he declared on October 14, without however, based on the observation of the social reality of the country, changing his logic. The health crisis, the two months of confinement in the spring have had a lasting impact on economic activity, causing a recession at a level not seen for almost a century. France risks having, by the end of 2020, a million additional poor, as many more unemployed. At a time when companies are reducing their activity in unprecedented proportions, when social plans are multiplying, how does the President of the Republic intend to fight poverty? “Through activity and work”? Companies, on the other hand, benefit from state assistance without verification or control. It amounts to 10 billion euros in tax cuts in the recovery plan.