France is divided into three: a left-wing bloc, a center bloc and a far-right bloc. Their future depends on how much they hate each other. The results of the Macronist electoral event place the country in a triangular record: we are talking about around 300 districts where it would go to the second round with three candidates. This means that Marine Le Pen’s party could aspire to an absolute majority or not, depending on the ability of the rest to stop hating each other by making common cause with the opposition in support of democratic candidates. The withdrawal of the candidates in third position with clear instructions from their main leaders would be essential. It seems that the left are in favor of the job, the right not so much.

Let’s be clear: the access of the extreme right to power constitutes the greatest danger facing Western countries. And today democracies are gutted, broken, emptied of content along the electoral path. There is no need for generals or soldiers storming presidential palaces. And yet, we are not witnessing a people’s revolt against democracy: it is the political elites who seem to be abandoning it. This is said by one of the great theorists of populism, Jan-Werner Müller, who also denounces the opportunism of center-right parties for copying or even collaborating with the extreme right, as we have seen during this accelerated, crazy and compressed campaign —another side effect. of Macron’s occurrence—with the ineffable episode of Eric Ciotti, the president of the Republican party.

But the most flagrant example of the derangement of the liberal political elite in France has been Macron’s flight forward from coordinates that are too reminiscent of Brexit. The editorialist of The World, Philippe Bernard: “Cameron and Macron are the result of the arrogance of leaders cynical enough to put the future of their country at stake.” Liberal democracies are being eroded by the self-absorption of their ruling class. Biden’s obstinacy and the closing of ranks of the Democrats is another example.

But back to France. Macron has not only failed to stop the advance of the far right, as he set out to do at the start of his first presidential term. With campaign rhetoric bordering on verbal violence, he has even declared that he fears a civil war in France if Le Pen and the New Popular Front win. Not only has he failed to restore the balance of political forces from its precious centre, but he has dynamited it.

If the far right does not win an absolute majority, it will not govern, according to Le Pen’s successor, Jordan Bardella. What will happen then? Because it is possible that any other option could lead to a blockage or a situation of chaos that will also roll out the red carpet for the presidential victory in 2027 for Le Pen’s party, which will be seen as the only true opposition and therefore the alternative. In the end, it will be true that today France is beginning to take the opposite path to the values ​​of the Revolution. Of course, the person responsible for this has a name: Emmanuel Macron.

