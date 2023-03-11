An declarations of friendship were not lacking at the 36th Franco-British summit on Friday in Paris. “Close neighbors. great friends Historical allies. Great to be in Paris,” Prime Minister Rishi Sunak tweeted after arriving on the Eurostar. Before the one-to-one talks with President Emmanuel Macron in the Elysée Palace, he promised to open “a new chapter with France”. This is a very special summit meeting. The fates of France and the United Kingdom are linked, and Brexit will not change that, Macron said. “We want to move forward together,” said the host. This is particularly true with regard to the Ukraine war.

The press spoke of a new beginning and a return to the Entente cordiale (“cordial understanding”). In the newspaper “Le Figaro”, Sunak raved about France in a way President Macron has never heard from a German head of government: “I have great personal affection for France. I have had many French bosses (in the financial industry) in my life. I’ve spent a lot of time in France and it’s one of my favorite places to go on vacation, for example.” The 45-year-old Sunak described the 45-year-old Macron as a “great friend”: “I’m very excited and feel privileged to have such a relationship with Emmanuel Macron.” The strong relationship with France is crucial to the current challenges.