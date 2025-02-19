Macron and Starmer will meet with Trump in Washington next week, according to a Trump advisor

The White House National Security Advisor, Mike Waltz, announced Wednesday that the French president, Emmanuel Macron, will travel to Washington next week, in which the president, Donald Trump is also expected to receive British Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, with the negotiation about the end of the war in Ukraine as a backdrop.

“We are committing ourselves on all sides,” Waltz said in the Fox News chain.

“Macron and Starmer will come to Washington next week,” he just added Waltz.

The official Downing Street residence had reported this Monday of Starmer’s trip, but so far, from Paris, that of the French leader had not been announced.

This Wednesday, the second informal meeting organized by Macron took place in the French capital to address the future of the Ukraine War, with the participation in person of the presidents of Romania and Luxembourg, in addition to leaders from 18 other countries, including Canada, present by videoconference.

Today, in his social network, Truth Social, Trump called his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodimir Zelenski, and warned him that if he does not act “fast” his country could disappear.

The day before had blamed Ukraine for “initiated” war with Russia and had ridiculed Zelenski as a “extremely incompetent” negotiator.

“Not everyone has received the message that the era of an endless war, (…) that costs hundreds of billions and costs hundreds of thousands, but millions of lives, has ended. Trump has made it very clear that he intends to end this war, ”added Waltz.

The advisor said “to host with satisfaction that Europe intervenes and offer security guarantees”: “We have been asking Europe to take a step forward and contribute more, not only to its own defense, but to the defense of Ukraine. All that is happening now and it is because Trump is driving it very quickly, ”he said.

Waltz wondered “Why has Zelenski not tried to end this war for the good of his country?” and defended the American idea of ​​an advantageous agreement for Washington on the natural resources available to Ukraine in exchange for help.

“We see the type of help that Europeans are providing is often in the form of loans. It is returning with the interests of the seized Russian assets. We believe that the American taxpayer deserves to recover much of his investment, ”he said.

According to Waltz, “it is an opportunity for Ukraine.” “They must see it as what it is. And instead, we have had this type of rhetorical climbing and reprisals. The president will not tolerate him, ”he warned.

Starmer defends that Zelenski is a “democratically chosen leader”

The British prime minister, Keir Starmer, held a conversation this Wednesday with the president of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelenski, whom he defended as a “democratically elected leader” hours after Donald Trump described him as “dictator without elections.”

Trump calls Zelenski “dictator”: “It is better to act quickly or his country will disappear”

This was confirmed by Downing Street (the official residence and office of the British Prime Minister) in a statement, in which he indicated that the labor leader expressed his support to the Ukrainian president and told him that it was “perfectly reasonable to suspend elections in times of war, as The United Kingdom did in World War II. ”