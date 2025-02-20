02/19/2025



Updated 02/20/2025 at 05:27h.





French president, Emmanuel Macronand the British prime minister, Keir Starmer, They will meet with Donald Trump in Washington next weekin the middle of the meetings aimed at ending the war in Ukraine, as the American national security advisor Mike Waltz said Wednesday.

When asked about the possibilities of achieving a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine, Waltz explained in Fox News that the United States government is “committed to all parties” and that “the next step is to present technical teams to start Talk more details ».

This Wednesday, Trump has called “dictator” to Volodimir Zelenski for the absence of elections in Ukraine during the conflict with Russia. In a message on social networks, the US president has defended that Zelenski convinced Washington to spend 350,000 million dollars in a war that, according to him, “never had to start” and that “it cannot win.”

Emmanuel Macronon the other hand, he has assured that France and his allies agreed that the rights of Ukraine and the European security concerns They must be taken into account in any agreement to end war. «The position is clear and union. We want a lasting peace, ”he said.









For its part, Starmer He has highlighted his support for Zelenski, whom he has telephonated on Wednesday, highlighting “the need for everyone to work together,” says a Downing Street statement. Starmer «has expressed its support for President Zelenski as democratically elected leader of Ukraine and said it was Perfectly reasonable suspending elections in times of war as the United Kingdom did during World War II, “he continues.