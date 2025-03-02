French president, Emmanuel Macron, announced on Sunday that he and British prime minister, Keir Starmer, have put on the table a “Truce in the air, in the sea and in energy infrastructure” of Ukraine that would last a month.

In an interview with the newspaper Figaro After the crucial meeting in London of a fortnight of European and international leaders, The Gallic Head of State explained that the deployment of troops from other countries on the ground to maintain peace would be in a second phase of the plan.

“There will be no European troops on Ukrainian soil in the coming weeks,” he said. “The question is How to use this time To try to obtain an accessible truce, with negotiations that will last several weeks and then, once the peace, a deployment, “he said.

