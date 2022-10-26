October 26, 2022 22:57

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday expressed their desire to re-launch faltered Franco-German relations after a series of disagreements over the war in Ukraine and a bleak prospect for growth in Europe.

In a tweet after talks at the Elysee Palace, the German chancellor confirmed that France and Germany remain very “close” and “challenging challenges together.”

“It was a very important and good discussion today about European energy supplies, rising prices and joint armament projects,” he said, and the Elysee welcomed a “very constructive” exchange, during which the two leaders discussed “the Franco-German relationship in a spirit of close work in the medium and long term.”

The French presidency added in a statement that the two leaders intend to “advance a common agenda of sovereignty, re-industrialization and the reduction of carbon emissions in Europe”.

The two leaders met for more than three hours over lunch, including thirty minutes alone. However, the meeting did not lead to any joint statement from Macron and Schulze, who smiled in front of the cameras in the Elysee courtyard.

They reiterated their adherence to the European principle of “solidarity” in energy matters as well as their desire to “strengthen European defense” and “cooperation on launch platforms”, according to the Elysee.

Source: agencies