On the pitch, the situation continues to be worrying, and in many ways confusing. The negotiations are evidently stalled: from the Ukrainian side there are messages every day that alternate openings and demands, the will to dialogue and unilateral conditions. Presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak reiterated that Kiev will not accept a ceasefire involving “territorial transfers” to Moscow. Russia is silent, and the official information systematically ignores any invitation or accusation comes from the president of Kiev. And yet, at times, he looks to the future, like yesterday in the Ukrainian parliament, where Polish President Andrzej Duda spoke – the first foreign leader to do so – and in a speech that earned him a long final standing ovation, he promised that he will everything to ensure that Ukraine becomes European as soon as possible.

Now, as President Zelensky said, “The situation in the Donbass is extremely difficult”, as Russia has intensified attacks on Sloviansk and Severodonetsk in recent days: “The Ukrainian armed forces are holding back this offensive. Every day that our defenders obstruct Russia’s offensive plans, interrupting them, is a concrete contribution to the approaching day that we are all looking forward to and fighting for: Victory Day ». The Polish president Duda took note of the situation on the ground, recalling how Poland will always remain alongside Ukraine, both in terms of welcoming refugees and military support: “After Borodyanka and Mariupol – he said – the world will not he should maintain a policy with Russia as if nothing had happened ». In other words, it is impossible to imagine a return to “business as usual” with Moscow, and it is important, instead, to enlarge the European area to include Ukraine.

On this, however, the French president Macron was quite clear: it is impossible to predict a membership of Kiev for ten or twenty years. The news – reported with some emphasis by the Russian agency Tass – had already been contested by Zelensky himself, and suggests an imminent split within the European Union. On the one hand, the supporters of a quick entry – the Poles and the Baltic republics in the front row – on the other hand, those who think that the accession stages must be the same for everyone, without exception. France has made it clear, yesterday reiterated by Clément Beaune, the newly reconfirmed minister for Europe, with others they would say if anyone asked them – Holland and Denmark. Germany, just yesterday, it was officialaligned with France: “It is also a matter of fairness towards the six Western Balkan countries that have been candidates for EU membership for many years, and Kosovo and Bosnia-Herzegovina who want to apply,” said Chancellor Scholz in an interview with the Faz. Still others, like Spain and Italy, prefer not to talk about it but think so.

Macron, who at this stage is painstakingly trying to to re-establish a dialogue with Moscow, he finds himself in the position of having to reassure his Western allies at the same time and not break the thin thread of the conversation with Putin. Yesterday, for example, he had a phone call with American Vice President Kamala Harris, in which she repeated her support for the Ukrainian people in the face of the “unjustified and unprovoked” Russian invasion. And in a video at the 75th WHO assembly he asked to support the resolution presented by Ukraine which condemns the Russian aggression: “We condemn with the greatest firmness the military aggression of Russia, with the guilty complicity of Belarus. The consequences of this crisis are devastating, in terms of health, for the populations, structures and health personnel who are targeted. I ask all WHO members to support the resolution presented by Ukraine, ”she said. «This war – has added – however, it must not make us forget the other emergencies including the pandemic ». The French president, one of the most determined supporters of the dialogue line, has been defined by some American analysts as “the good cop” as opposed to the “bad” one personified by the United States. But as overseas also observed, “the good policeman is still a polyzieight”.