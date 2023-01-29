“Really very good friends.” This is how Prime Minister Mark Rutte described his relationship with French President Emmanuel Macron last March during a government visit to Paris. “Look, I also had a good relationship with [oud-presidenten] Sarkozy and Hollande, but with Macron it really got off the ground,” said Rutte beaming during a press moment at Sciences Po university.

That “good friendship” will be further strengthened on Monday evening, during a visit by Macron to The Hague. In the run-up to the extra European Council on 9 and 10 February, the French president will visit Rutte to discuss the war in Ukraine, migration and the European economy. Afterwards they dine together in a restaurant of Rutte’s choice, just like Macron took him to the chic restaurant La Rotonde in Paris.

Monday’s meeting is another step in the “strengthening and deepening of bilateral ties” that the countries are committed to in autumn 2021 formally intended. Since then, heavy government delegations from both countries have come together for one working lunch in the Élysée, Minister Wopke Hoekstra (Foreign Affairs, CDA) visited the French capital several times for meetings with his French counterpart and there is also closer cooperation between the two countries at official level. Just last Friday, Hoekstra met French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna during a visit to Romania, where France leads a NATO force in which the Netherlands participates.

Brexit and Trump

In conversation with NRC in Paris Hoekstra described the contacts between France and the Netherlands last year as “very good and very intensive”. “It is of a completely different level than ten, twenty years ago.” There is also a difference at the Dutch embassy in Paris: where French diplomats confused the Netherlands with Scandinavian countries a few years ago, is it now a ‘come and go’ of French delegations wishing to consult with their Dutch colleagues.

According to Hoekstra, this development is mainly related to Brexit. “With the departure of the British came the realization in both countries: we’re here to stay and we need each other”, says Hoekstra. The election of the unpredictable President Donald Trump in the United States in 2016, according to analysts, also plays a role in the rapprochement between France and the Netherlands. “Due to the combination of Brexit and Trump, the Dutch focus has shifted from the United Kingdom and the US to the mainland,” says Sébastien Maillard, director of the Institut Jacques Delors in Paris, for example, on the phone. “And France warmly welcomed the Dutch approach.”

It also helps that the current French and Dutch governments have a lot of political overlap. According to Hoekstra, it is good to work with the liberal Macron, because he too “emphatically looks at the positive elements of the free market and is very committed to the rule of law”. In recent years, the Netherlands has also leaned more towards geopolitical heavyweight France because, according to Hoekstra, it has “learned more about geopolitics and the threats from outside Europe that we have to deal with”.

With the departure of the British came the realization in both countries: we need each other

Analyst Marie Krpata of the Institut français des relations internationales also sees this. “The current geopolitical context makes the Netherlands less naive – in Macron’s eyes,” she says on the phone from Paris. Particularly since the war in Ukraine, the Netherlands has supported Macron’s stated wish to make the European Union more independent of major powers such as the United States, Russia and China in areas such as defence, energy and cybersecurity. Also when it comes to immigration and climate, there is overlap between the policies of Macron and the Rutte cabinets.

Subjects on which the countries differ – from corona support packages and the gas price cap to pulse fishing and agricultural policy – are spoken less publicly. The fact that the Netherlands prefers to keep a tight rein in Brussels and wants to link EU subsidies to obligations, while France is more generous under the guise of European solidarity, remains a sensitive difference of opinion.

Nevertheless, Rutte’s friendship is met with enthusiasm by Macron. At a press conference after the Franco-Dutch government consultations in Paris, he called the Dutch prime minister “his friend” and said he “remember our first meeting like it was yesterday.” Within the European Council, Rutte and Macron are now seniors.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez at the start of the bilateral summit between Spain and France at the National Museum of Art of Catalonia in Barcelona, ​​Spain, January 19, 2023.

Photo Alberto Estevez/EPA



Sanchez and Scholz

However, the Netherlands is not the only country with which the French president is strengthening ties. Less than two weeks ago, Macron and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez signed a “declaration of friendship”, in which they promise to cooperate more in the areas of migration, defence, energy and youth policy. In 2021, Macron did the same with Italy. France only has these “highly symbolic” statements with these two countries and Germany. And therefore not (yet) with the Netherlands.

Germany plays a special role in the background in strengthening ties with the Netherlands and Spain, analysts say. France fears that Germany is moving away from the previously close-knit Franco-German axis. It was no coincidence that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed his vision of Europe in a lecture in Prague. He said: “Europe is moving eastward.” In Paris they understood: Germany is in the center of Europe, and the rest – including France – is periphery.

Read also: What is left of Franco-German cooperation?



“The French fear of this has existed since the German government moved from Bonn to Berlin in 1999,” says analyst Marie Krpata. “Of course France is now looking for alternative allies, such as the Netherlands.”

According to Krpata, France’s marginalization is being accelerated by the war in Ukraine, which is making Eastern European countries more assertive. “France, like Germany, has spent too long talking to Russia and waiting too long to give military support to Kiev. Now France and Germany must regain credibility on the European stage.” That partly explains Macron’s hyperactive foreign policy.

Rutte and subsidies

The main reason for Macron to visit Rutte now is the American Inflation Reduction Act, says analyst Sébastien Maillard. The IRA contains a huge package of subsidies for greening American industry, making American electric cars much cheaper to produce than European ones, for example. Macron threatens an “aggressive” protectionist European approach, and will try in The Hague to ensure that the Netherlands does not obstruct the EU summit in February, says Maillard. “Because the Netherlands, with its open economy, is traditionally much more liberal than France. The Netherlands does not like the European subsidies that France wants.”

Read also: Macron is coming to the US on a state visit to ask for a discount



However, the Netherlands is also moving more towards Paris on this point, thinks Krpata. According to her, European government leaders see US President Joe Biden’s IRA as a continuation of it America Firstpolicies of his notorious predecessor Trump. “The Netherlands now also understands that Europe must adopt a more assertive attitude between China and the US and that this cannot be done at national level, but that it is work for the EU.”

On Monday evening, at the press conference after the bilateral consultations, the concrete results of the Franco-Dutch friendship will be revealed. That is difficult to predict, says Krpata. “I can well imagine that they will announce a few innovative energy projects. But we won’t get an answer yet on whether we’re going to have a trade war with the US or not.”