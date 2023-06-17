The French presidency said in a statement on Friday evening that the failure to elect a president eight months ago “remains the main obstacle to addressing the severe socio-economic crisis” that Lebanon is suffering from.

In the midst of an unprecedented economic and financial crisis, a caretaker government with limited powers is handling Lebanon’s affairs, noting that the Lebanese Parliament failed on Wednesday, for the twelfth time, to elect a new president.

Likewise, the French President and the Saudi Crown Prince recalled their “joint adherence to security and stability in the Middle and Near East, and expressed their intention to continue their joint efforts for a permanent de-escalation of tensions.”

On the bilateral level, the two sides intend to “develop and deepen the partnership between the two countries.”

Paris also expressed its readiness “to keep pace with Saudi Arabia in strengthening its defense capabilities,” and Macron reminded of “the intention of French companies to continue to keep pace with Saudi Arabia in implementing the ambitious Vision 2030.”

In this context, Macron highlighted “the recognized expertise of French companies, especially in terms of transition in the fields of energy, transport, health and new technologies.”

And the Saudi Press Agency had said earlier that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman left Wednesday for France on an official visit, during which he will meet President Emmanuel Macron.

The agenda of the visit includes the Saudi Crown Prince heading the Kingdom’s delegation participating in the “For a New Global Financial Pact” summit to be held in Paris on June 22-23.

He will also participate in Saudi Arabia’s official reception for Riyadh’s candidacy to host Expo 2030, to be held in Paris on June 19.