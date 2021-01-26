W.A few days after his inauguration, the new American President Joe Biden received initial telephone calls with European partners expressing his will for new foreign policy cooperation. While Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) briefly let it be known after her conversation that she had shown “Germany’s willingness” to “take responsibility in dealing with international tasks together with European and transatlantic partners”, is in Paris after the French President’s conversation with Biden, the “comprehensive agreement” on foreign policy issues was proudly highlighted.

In the Elysée Palace, people not only breathed a sigh of relief because there will be no American punitive tariffs on French wine and cheese with President Biden. The restart of transatlantic relations got off to a promising start from a French point of view with a 45-minute phone call between the two presidents on Sunday evening.

“First-rate European ally”

In Emmanuel Macron’s diplomatic advisory staff, the “comprehensive agreement” is applied to many foreign policy dossiers. It applies, for example, to the relationship with Russia. Washington’s offer to extend the New Start Agreement by five years has met with support in Paris. Macron was alarmed about the expiry of the nuclear disarmament treaties and, to the annoyance of Eastern European NATO allies, had expressed willingness to talk to Moscow.

In Paris, there is now outweighed hope that the United States will become more involved in negotiating a successor to the expired INF treaty to renounce land-based medium-range nuclear weapons-capable systems. Overall, the nuclear power France promises to regain its role as a “first-rate European ally”, it was said in the Elysée Palace.

Diplomatic advisers highlight Joseph “Robinette” Biden’s close personal ties to France. The Elysée emphasized that he took his oath of office on a Bible from Douai. Macron’s staff attach great importance to France’s role as America’s “oldest ally”. Foreign Minister Antony Blinken spent his youth in Paris and attended an international school there. Through his stepfather Samuel Pisar, who has since passed away, he made many contacts with the political elite in Paris. In France, people are delighted that Blinken and John Kerry, two perfectly French-speaking politicians, occupy influential positions.

Fears of an American withdrawal from the Sahel region were allayed during the phone call. France wants to shut down its military operations, but is still dependent on American support. In Paris, great hopes are placed on the increased willingness in Washington to strengthen the French negotiating initiative in Lebanon. Blinken had “confirmed” Macron’s priorities in the Senate. The situation in the crisis-ridden country is closely linked to the Iran negotiations.

In Paris, the American return to a negotiation approach is welcomed. However, it is agreed that the balance of power has shifted in favor of Iran over the past four years. The starting position is completely different. The idea of ​​extended negotiations, as presented by Macron on his state visit to Washington in 2018, is topical again. There is also consensus on the China strategy. Unlike under President Trump, it is not about an “anti-Chinese campaign”, but about a demanding approach to a “systemic rival”.

What about china?

In Berlin, a similarly natural foreign policy partnership is still a long way off. There, on Tuesday, the ruling faction of the Union parties in particular set out how Germany’s future foreign policy role in the transatlantic relationship should be outlined and the Chancellor’s offer to Biden to “take responsibility”. In a position resolution of the group it says: “We want to develop the transatlantic partnership into a comprehensive and global security partnership.” Europe and Germany should “act even more strongly as independent and capable security actors”. This corresponds “also to our own interests”.

To this end, the commitment and resources “in defense, diplomacy and development cooperation” on the German side must be further increased in order to be “more operationally capable”. The CDU paper defines the future locations for the greater commitment: “We want Germany and Europe to contribute even more to the stabilization of Eastern Europe, Africa, the Near and Middle East and the Balkans.”

The deputy leader of the Union parliamentary group, Johann Wadephul, immediately made it clear that the “global security partnership” between Europe and America must apply not only to Russia (dialogue and credible deterrence), but above all to China. If the West sees itself challenged in a systemic competition with China in the same way, then it must also find an answer in the same direction. In the CDU paper it is said that, in principle, “the respective China policy and the choice of its means must not have negative or burdensome effects on the partners”. A “strategically oriented transatlantic China policy” must be developed.