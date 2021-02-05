The French President, Emmanuel Macron, and the German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, defended this Friday the common European strategy on the supply of vaccines against Covid-19, against those who criticize Brussels for its management and for the slow start of the immunization campaign. Both leaders were also willing to step on the accelerator “to make things go faster” when it comes to producing more antivirals in the EU against the new strains.

We are in the middle of the battle. And in the middle of the battle, we must fight, “Macron said in a joint press conference by videoconference with Merkel at the end of the Franco-German Defense and Security Council, which was held remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

‘I fully support the European approach because we should not vaccinate one country instead of another. What would we say today if France and Germany were competing with each other for vaccines to buy or produce? ”Asked the French president. “It would be a scene of disorder, counterproductive from the economic point of view and especially from the health point of view,” he said from the Elysee Palace.

THE KEY: Optimism message. March will be better than February. And from April to June the campaign will take a good rhythm “, affirms the French leader

Instead of each going his own way and competing with each other in the international vaccine market, the EU countries have developed a common strategy. The European Commission has reached agreements with the laboratories on behalf of the Twenty-seven. Once antivirals are authorized on Community soil, all Member States can have access to them at the same time. Similarly, the distribution is made per capita to ensure that everyone has an equitable distribution.

“Europe is the place where we have bought more vaccines, guaranteed more doses and produced in the same space more vaccines together,” explained Macron, who recalled that the EU has signed contracts with the main laboratories that guarantee a total of 2.3 billion units . Like him, the German Chancellor considered that the decision to coordinate the purchase of antivirals at European level was the correct decision. Merkel supported the work carried out on the matter by the Commission and its president, Ursula von der Leyen.

The head of the German Government recalled that you cannot decide “overnight” to expand vaccine production because it is a technically very complex process. “Many of our citizens would like to have more vaccines and that is what we are going to do,” Merkel promised in a videoconference from Berlin. In turn, Macron acknowledged that Europe is having antiviral production problems because “we had not anticipated that there would be such a rapid and sure success on messenger RNA vaccines, that a good part of the production is made in the United States, although there is also a lot of manufacturing in Europe. ‘

Do all the possible”



“March will be better than February, and from April on, things will be much better. And from April to June, we will be in the organization of a vaccination campaign that will take good rhythm “, the head of the Elysee was confident, who promised that they will do” everything possible to make things go faster “from now on and be able to “prepare for the production of autumn-winter vaccines.”

The Commission’s strategy has come under fire given the slowness of the vaccination campaign in the EU, compared to other non-club countries. The state with the best proportion of immunized people is Israel, which has already supplied the antiviral to 55.1 people per 100 inhabitants, followed by the United Kingdom (14.7) and the United States (10 doses), according to agency data news agency Bloomberg. In Germany the proportion of vaccinated is 3 and in France, 2.4, the European average being 2.9 per 100 inhabitants.