The moderate right won this Sunday the second round of the regional elections in France, while the union of left and environmental parties held out well. For his part, he

Marine Le Pen’s extreme right failed in its attempt to conquer Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur (PACA), the only region in which it had a chance to rule. And the Republic on the Move (LREM) of President Emmanuel Macron took a resounding blow at the polls by failing to govern in any region.

The right came out of these territorial elections as the most voted force on a national scale. Republicans and their allies won 38% support, while the union of left-wing and environmentalist parties garnered 35.5% of the vote, according to the Ifop-Fiducial institute for LCI / TF1.

The match

far-right National Regrouping (former National Front) of Marine Le Pen, who aspired to rule in various regions,

it only achieved 20.5% of support at the national level and did not conquer any region.

Things were worse for La República en Marcha (LREM), Macron’s party, which barely achieved 7% of the votes in the second round of regionals. These poor results demonstrate, once again, the lack of local roots of the party of the head of the Elysee, created in 2017 around the figure of the president. However, a year before the presidential elections, the French press does not expect this failure to lead to a change of government, but to small adjustments.

Of the 13 regions that were at stake, the right retains the seven regions in which it already ruled and the left five. The nationalist Gilles Simeoni was re-elected in Corsica with 39.7% of the votes. “It is a formidable victory for us, The Republicans; a collapse for the National Front (National Regrouping); and a humiliation for La República en Marcha “, said yesterday in statements to France 2 television, the president of Los Republicanos, Christian Jacob.

The French turned a deaf ear to the calls to vote by the Government and the different political partiess, after a first round marked by a record abstention of 66.72%. In fact,

abstention in the second round could reach 65.5% of the votes, according to Ipsos / Sopra Steria estimates for France Télévisions.

In the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur (PACA) region, the conservative candidate Renaud Muselier, outgoing president of this region, crushed the far-right Thierry Mariani (National Regrouping) with 57.7% of the votes, who had to conform with 42.3%. In the polls they were very even.

Sanitary cord



Everyone

The political parties formed a «republican front» or sanitary cordon ahead of the second round to prevent the extreme right from ruling for the first time in a French region. “It is the victory of all those who have voted today (Sunday), regardless of their political and ideological affiliations,” recognized Renaud, one of the great winners of the night.

The candidate of the left list in PACA, the ecologist Jean-Laurent Félizia, who had qualified for the second round, withdrew so as not to subtract votes from Muselier and thus avoid a victory for Le Pen’s party in this region.

The three regional candidates on the right with presidential ambitions -Xavier

Bertrand, in Altos de Francia; Valérie

Pécresse, in the Parisian region; and Laurent

Wauquiez in Auvergne-Rhône-Alps- also

achieved resounding victories in their respective regions. All three aspire to be the conservative candidate in the 2022 presidential elections.

In Île-de-France (Paris region), Pécresse’s list was the most voted with 44.1% of the votes.

Pécresse defeated the coalition of left-wing parties at the polls (socialists, environmentalists, insubordinate and communists)

led by environmentalist Julian Bayou, which obtained 34.6% support. The far-right Jordan Bardella (National Regrouping) was third with 11.8% of support and Laurent Saint-Martin (LREM), fourth, with 9.5%.

In turn, in Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, Wauquiez (The Republicans) prevailed with 55.9% of the votes on Fabienne Grébert’s union list of left-wing parties (environmentalists, socialists and communists).

And in the Hautes-France region, Bertrand’s list won with 52.7% percent of the votes, compared to the far-right Sébastien Chenu, who obtained 25.9%, and the candidate of the left-wing union Karima Delli, with 21.4%.

President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte voted in the coastal town of Le Touquet, where the marriage is registered in the census. Curiously,

Macron could not vote in the second round for his own party, as La República en Marcha did not qualify for the second round. The president did not reveal who of the three Haute-France candidates he voted for.