In a brief conversation in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt’s city where the 27th United Nations Climate Conference (COP27) is being held, French President Emmanuel Macron and Venezuela’s dictator Nicolás Maduro talked about the possibility of “bilateral work” between the two countries.

The two heads of state met during the event and exchanged a handshake. During the conversation, Macron expressed his intention to “talk a little more and start bilateral work that will be useful for the country and the region” – adding that “the continent [europeu] is recovering”.

Maduro spoke about the conversation in a post on Twitter. “Excellent handshake with the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, within the framework of COP27, which is undoubtedly a meeting point between governments and countries around the world. The doors of Venezuela are open to the French people”, wrote the dictator.

Macron and Maduro, however, did not provide further details on what this partnership would look like. Venezuela recently offered to help the European Union on energy issues, at a time when the bloc and the United States are chasing oil to lower the price of the commodity and curb inflation. However, for that, Caracas calls for an end to sanctions against the country.

Interestingly, at the same time that they try to increase oil production, also to reduce Russian revenues from the export of the product (money that Moscow applies in the aggression against Ukraine), the US and EU demonize the commodity and preach the reduction of its use to stop climate change.

In his speech at COP27 on Monday, Macron said that the quest to reduce carbon emissions cannot be compromised by the current geopolitical moment.

“Climate urgency is here, not for tomorrow [..]. We will not sacrifice our climate commitments for Russia’s energy threats,” Macron said, also referring to the reactivation of coal plants in the bloc due to reduced Russian gas imports.