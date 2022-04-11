After the electoral hangover of the first round of the French presidential elections, a new electoral battle begins. The outgoing president Emmanuel Macron and the ultranationalist candidate Marine Le Pen will face the polls again on April 24 in the second round of the elections, five years after they did so for the first time.

Despite the fact that Macron took a 4-point lead over Le Pen in the first round, the battle for the keys to the Elysée Palace is tighter. Macron would win the elections with 51% of the vote, compared to 49% that the far-right candidate would obtain, according to the latest IFOP poll carried out for the TF1 and LCI television networks.

Five years ago, the candidate of La República en Marcha defeated the far-right leader by 66.1% of the votes, who had to settle for 33.9% of support.

“Second leg, Macron advantage” (Le Parisien), “Macron-Le Pen: new duel” (Le Figaro) “This time, there is really concern” (Libération), “Not her” (L’Humanité) and “Macron -Le Pen: a second more uncertain act» (Le Monde) headlined the main French newspapers today on the front page.

According to the French electoral system, only the two most voted candidates go to the second round. Macron and Le Pen managed to qualify by obtaining 27.6 and 23.4% of the vote, respectively.

In third position was Jean-Luc Mélenchon, leader of La Francia Insumisa, the equivalent of Podemos in France. The far-left candidate obtained 22% support, remaining just one point behind Le Pen.

The far-right Éric Zemmour, candidate for Reconquista, was in fourth position with 7% of the vote, followed by the moderate conservative candidate Valérie Pécresse, who only achieved 4.8%.

The ecologist Yannick Jadot obtained 4.6% of the votes; Jean Lassalle, Resistamos candidate and defender of the rural world, 3.2%; the communist Fabien Roussel, 2.3%; the eurosceptic Nicolas Dupont-Aigman, 2.1%; and the socialist Anne Hidalgo, 1.7% of the vote.

The least voted were the trotskyites Philippe Poutou, candidate of the New Anti-Capitalist Party (NPA), and Nathalie Arthaud, candidate of the Workers’ Struggle, and they had 0.8 and 0.6% of the support, respectively.