President Emmanuel Macron has an advantage in the battle for the presidency of France against the leader of the extreme right Marine Le Pen, his rival in the second round of the presidential elections, on April 24, according to all projections after the closing of the the schools. The result of the first round, held this Sunday, places him in a comfortable position, more than expected, for the final vote. And it allows him to believe that, although with less distance from his rival than in 2017, he will win the election and stay five more years in the Elysee Palace.

It is not an irreversible advantage. And in the next two weeks, the centrist Macron will have to convince many French people disenchanted with his management of these five years in power, or with a personality and style that they consider haughty and elitist, to support him and avoid Le Pen’s access. to the power. Macron has nothing won against Le Pen, who was already his rival five years ago. And he would be wrong to trust himself.

But the wind of panic that in recent days, while the polls indicated a constant rise in Le Pen, blew among many macronistas, also among moderate French and in some Western foreign ministries, has subsided. It is possible that this sense of imminent danger helped at the last minute to mobilize the president’s electorate.

Macron got 28.3% of the votes, according to the estimate of the Ifop institute, which coincides, with variations, with those of the rest of the institutes. Le Pen follows with 23.3%. Both, being the most voted according to this estimate, are classified. In third position was left-wing populist Jean-Luc Mélenchon, close to Le Pen. Ifop gave him 21.2% when the final count had not yet finished. Other institutes, such as Ipsos, placed him at 22.2%, compared to 23% for Le Pen, a minimum distance that could vary throughout the night.

The three add up to more than seven out of ten voters and bring together the useful vote of citizens. Macron received votes from the moderate right and the moderate left: citizens scared by the possibility that Le Pen would be the most voted and strengthen her chances of being president. Voters from the left most hostile to the current president concentrated their vote on Mélenchon. And those who had felt sympathy for Éric Zemmour, the ultra commentator who for months disputed the leadership of the extreme right with Le Pen, voted for Le Pen.

The result of this movement towards the useful vote is the mediocre result of Zemmour, with 7.2%. And the collapse of Los Republicanos (LR), the historical party of the moderate right, and the Socialist Party (PS). Valérie Pécresse, LR candidate, got 4.8%. Anne Hidalgo, from the PS, 1.7%. The ecologist Yannick Jadot keeps 4.8%.

Abstention, according to estimates, was 26%. In 2017 it was 22.2%. The record for abstention in the first round was in 2002, with 28.4%. The demographic institutes publish these estimates at 8:00 p.m. from a sample of representative schools. In France they tend to coincide quite a lot with the final result. In parallel, the Ministry of the Interior informs throughout the night of the count as the data arrives.

The catastrophic result of Hidalgo and Pécresse —candidates of the two parties that for decades backbone France— spells the end of the old French political system. These elections consolidate the duopoly between Macron and Le Pen in the new system, with a third leg that is that of Mélenchon’s radical left.

Macron declared: “I solemnly invite our fellow citizens, whatever their sensitivity and their choice in the first round, to join us. Some will do it to stop the extreme right, and I know that this is not support for my project. I respect it.” Le Pen said: “I call on all French people, of all sensibilities, to join the great national and popular regrouping that I represent.”

France will revive the duel of May 7, 2017 on April 24, but it will not be the same as five years ago. Le Pen has softened his image and stopped scaring most French people. According to the polls, he will be much closer to Macron than in 2017, when the president defeated his rival with 66% of the vote against 34%. This time, he thinks he has a chance of reaching the Elysee Palace.

abbreviated mandate

Hidalgo, Jadot and Roussel called to vote for Macron in the second round. Pécresse said he would vote for the current president. Mélenchon avoided giving a slogan in favor of Macron or saying who he will vote for, but repeated three times to his supporters: “Not a single vote should be given to Mrs. Le Pen.” Zemmour called Le Pen to vote.

It is the first time, since 1981, that a final is repeated. That year the Socialist François Mitterrand beat President Valéry Giscard D’Estaing, having lost to him seven years earlier. In 2002, presidential terms were increased from seven to five years. Since the mandate was shortened, no incumbent president has been re-elected. Nicolas Sarkozy lost to François Hollande and, five years later, he gave up on running again.

But now Macron leaves with a much more comfortable position than any of his predecessors had enjoyed since Mitterrand in 1988 against Jacques Chirac. And his advantage over Le Pen is higher than in 2017. In the first round, the current president won with 24.01% of the vote. Le Pen took out 21.3%.

At the same time, Le Pen improves on her result from five years ago. If Zemmour’s are added to his votes, he approaches a third of the electorate. And if you add the votes of the extreme right to those of the populist left – at the other end of the ideological spectrum, but skeptical of the EU and NATO, and with proposals that challenge the status quo – they add up to almost half the votes. A landscape is drawn in France with a broad center of the system and the consensus that have dominated since the post-war period, and a two-headed opposition that questions this system.

After the first round, which leaves the remaining 10 candidates eliminated, a new campaign begins. For two weeks, the two qualifiers will have to convince the voters that they are he, or she, the most qualified to lead a central country in the European Union, equipped with a nuclear bomb and with a permanent seat in the Council for the next few years. UN Security. With Macron and Le Pen as finalists, a clash between opposing models for France and Europe will be raised in the campaign for the second round.

Marine Le Pen greeted her followers this Sunday after learning that she is going to the second round of the presidential elections, according to the first vote projections. PASCAL ROSSIGNOL (REUTERS)

A key moment will be the televised debate on April 20. In 2017, Le Pen came out of the debate against Macron very badly due to her lack of preparation and mastery of the issues.

Le Pen, daughter of ultra patriarch Jean-Marie Le Pen, is the third time she has run for a presidential election and the second time she has reached the second round. The candidate her promises a profound reformulation of France’s relationship with the EU, an alliance with Russia and a constitutional change that would give her a free hand to apply tougher policies against immigrants and would reduce the rights of foreigners living in France. Her campaign has focused not on traditional far-right issues like identity, immigration or insecurity, but on price hikes and measures to raise wages and make ends meet.

For Macron, the objective these days will be to convince voters, apathetic and without the energy of 2017, that he has a vision for France and that his proposal is not more of the same after five years marked by social unrest and the pandemic. He will insist that, in a context of war in Europe, he can be trusted to manage the crises of the coming years. And he will try to portray Le Pen as an inexperienced candidate in management, a friend of Vladimir Putin’s Russia in international politics and far-right in ideology. Her accession to her power, the Macronists will argue, would represent a danger to France and Europe.

Le Pen’s objective these two weeks will be, on the one hand, to capture the vote of discomfort and discontent with a president that a part of the population sees as an elitist and arrogant man who despises them. And on the other, to strengthen an image that he has been cultivating for years and that in this campaign seems to have connected with a significant part of the electorate. She presents herself as a leader close to ordinary French people, kind and humane. She is as far removed from the style and rhetoric often associated with the historic far right—aggressive and xenophobic—as she is from recent populist leaders like Donald Trump, who seized power through outbursts and provocations.

Le Pen, say some experts, has become “chiraquido”, a neologism that alludes to Jacques Chirac, president between 1995 and 2007, a moderate conservative and remembered by the French for his bonhomie and proximity to the people. Macron’s entire effort will consist of deschiraquizarla these days, and that of Le Pen, in chiraquise even more.

