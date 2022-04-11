Current president goes to second round again against Marine Le Pen, but dispute should be fierce this time| Photo: EFE/EPA/Thibault Camus

In 2017, the contest between Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen in the second round of France’s presidential election represented the triumph of the “anti-system”, candidates who were not part of the country’s predominant political groups.

For the first time since the founding of the 5th Republic, in 1958, the two major French political currents – the socialist and the Gaullist – were left out of the second vote for president of the country.

The centrist Macron did not represent a radical break, as he had been Minister of Economy to Socialist President François Hollande, but he broke with him in 2016 and founded his own party, On the Move! (later renamed República em Marcha!), for which he won the following year’s election.

The rightist Le Pen, on the other hand, continued the political program of her father, Jean-Marie Le Pen, in the National Front (later renamed National Regroupment), with an anti-immigration and Eurosceptic platform. In her third attempt to reach the Élysée Palace, she adopts a softer speech in relation to previous campaigns.

The results of the first round of the French presidential election, held this Sunday (10), indicate that Macron (27.4% of the votes with 96% of the polls counted) and Le Pen (24%) are already leading a polarization of their own, as they will second round again and because the country’s traditional political currents were wrecked at the polls: the last partial result showed center-right candidate Valérie Pécresse, from the group of former presidents Jacques Chirac and Nicolas Sarkozy, with 4.7% of the votes, while the socialist Anne Hidalgo, mayor of Paris, added up to just 1.7%.

“The traditional parties in France, both on the left and on the right, were left out of the process, with inexpressive candidates and a low percentage of votes. The third way that appeared in this electoral process was the [esquerdista] Jean-Luc Mélenchon, who had a representative vote [21,6%

na última parcial]but who is not part of the French socialist historical group”, explains Igor Lucena, a PhD candidate in International Relations at the University of Lisbon and a member of Chatham House/The Royal Institute of International Affairs and the Portuguese Association of Political Science.

This is the third time the Le Pen family has reached the second round of the French presidential election: in addition to Marine’s 2017 defeat to Macron, Jean-Marie lost to Chirac in 2002.

Twenty years ago, Marine Le Pen’s father got a surprising result in the first round, but then the defeated candidates allied with Chirac and he won a quiet re-election, with 82% of the vote. In 2017, Macron won in the second round with 66%.

This year, however, polls carried out before the first round pointed to a technical tie between the current president and Le Pen in the second vote, which indicates that it will be a close race.

“I think it will be a tighter result, not least because we had another candidate more to the right than Le Pen, who was the [Éric] Zemmour, which started out well but then went downhill [quarto colocado, com 7% na última parcial]. Macron could benefit from the other candidates taking a stand against Le Pen. Talks should take place in the next few hours and in the next few days for an alliance against your adversary”, says Lucena.

“But an important point is that France has always had a reformist model [em política]which favors Le Pen for the second round, as she is a novelty, being a woman, which would be unprecedented in France [uma presidente do sexo feminino]”, adds the analyst.