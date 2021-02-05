The president of France, Emmanuel Macron, and his Argentine counterpart, Alberto Fernández, held a videoconference for more than 50 minutes in which they addressed the epidemiological situation of both countries in the midst of the pandemic and highlighted the need to increase the production of doses of vaccines against the coronavirus and make these drugs a universal good. They also talked about the Argentine debt, the legalization of abortion in the South American country, and the political situation in Venezuela.

“In this sense, the leaders agreed on the need to increase the production of vaccines, as a universal good without intellectual property, in order to guarantee their access to developing countries,” read an official statement from the Argentine Presidency.

It is not the first time that both leaders have held conversations about mutual aid due to the pandemic. In April 2020, during a phone call, Macron expressed solidarity with Argentina in dealing with the pandemic and economic challenges.

According to official data, Argentina currently has 1.9 million infections and 48,700 deaths from the disease. Since the end of December, it established a vaccination program that, until February 1, had immunized 78,451 people with the first dose and 65,583 with the second of the Russian drug Sputnik V.

For its part, France has been one of the nations hardest hit by the disease, accounting for 3.3 million infections and 78,749 deaths, according to the independent count from Johns Hopkins University. According to the French Government, as of February 4, a total of 1.7 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been inoculated in the nation since December 2020.

Macron reiterates his support for debt negotiations with the IMF

During the talk, the French president also reiterated his support for the negotiations between the Fernández government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to reorganize the $ 44 billion loan approved in 2018 during the Mauricio Macri administration.

“We are going to continue supporting you in the negotiation with the Fund, count on us. As happened last year, we are available,” said the French leader.

On the subject, Fernández pointed out that the support provided by France to reach the agreement that Argentina reached with its private creditors was “very important” and through which it was possible to restructure around 107,000 million dollars in sovereign bonds.

Both heads of State discussed articulating a joint position in the G20 to raise the problem of the debt of the countries in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, in order to ensure that the distribution of vaccines is established in a more equitable way.

Additionally, President Macron congratulated his Argentine counterpart for the recent approval of the law of voluntary interruption of pregnancy in the South American country, recently approved in the South American nation. “I want to congratulate him because for us it is something very important,” stressed the French president.

On the other hand, Macron invited Fernández to participate in the Generation Equality Forum, which will take place in the middle of the year in Paris and is oriented to guarantee the rights of women in the world.

This meeting is the third that Macron and Fernández have held at a distance. The last time was in October 2020, when both leaders addressed the political situation in Venezuela.

At that time, with the oil country close to holding parliamentary elections, both heads of state agreed to call for a democratic solution to the political and social crisis in the country.

With EFE and local media