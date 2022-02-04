The heads of state are working on all fronts to prevent a conflict in Ukraine. On the French side, Emmanuel Macron spoke by phone on Thursday with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, while Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan proposed bilateral talks between Russians and Ukrainians in Turkey.

French President Emmanuel Macron has held separate talks with Russian and Ukrainian leaders to try to advance the status of the Donbass region as part of efforts to defuse tensions, his office said in a statement.

The French presidency said Macron emphasized the need to “accelerate” the peace process in Donbass, where Moscow has supported pro-Russian separatists since 2014.

The Elysee Palace said Macron stressed to both Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky the importance of discussing the conditions for achieving a strategic balance in Europe, in order to reduce tension on the ground and ensure security on the continent.

Putin and Macron discussed tensions in Ukraine and Moscow’s demand for security guarantees in their third phone call in a week on Thursday, the Kremlin said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron during a video conference in this file photo on June 26, 2020.

© Sputnik Photo Agency, Reuters

Moscow said they discussed “the situation around Ukraine” and Russia’s demand for “long-term” security guarantees and that Putin “again drew attention to the provocative statements and actions of the Kiev leadership.”

Erdogan proposes a dialogue in Turkey

After attempting mediation in Kiev on Thursday between his Ukrainian ally and Russia, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, visiting the Uranian capital, once again invited the Russians and Ukrainians to hold “bilateral talks”, this time in Turkey.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a welcoming ceremony ahead of their talks in Kiev on February 3, 2022. © AFP

“As we have indicated before, Turkey is willing to do its part to resolve the crisis between two friendly countries, which are its neighbors in the Black Sea,” said the Turkish president.

The Ukrainian president welcomed Erdogan’s offer.

“I would like to thank President Erdogan for his initiative to become a mediator between Ukraine and Russia on the way to ending the war,” he said. “In Ukraine, we are ready to do our best on all platforms and in all formats,” he added.

With AFP and Reuters