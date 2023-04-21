French President Emmanuel Macron’s office said that the latter discussed with US President Joe Biden the situation in Ukraine and Sudan during a phone call today, Thursday.
The Elysee added, “The two presidents exchanged views on developments in the situation on the ground in Ukraine in recent times, in addition to the support exerted to help it. The two leaders affirmed their intention to continue support in the long term.”
And the French presidency confirmed, in a statement issued in Paris, that Biden and Macron “agreed on the importance of continuing to engage” China in order for it to contribute “in the medium term to ending” the crisis in Ukraine.
In their discussion of Macron’s recent visit to China, the Elysee statement said that the French president had reaffirmed his desire for the Europeans to continue “to rearm themselves in order to assume their responsibilities in sharing the burden of security across the Atlantic.”
#Macron #Biden #discuss #situation #Sudan #Ukraine
Leave a Reply