French President Emmanuel Macron said he does not rule out the possibility of Paris conducting ground operations in Ukraine. The newspaper writes about this on March 17 Le Parisien.

Macron noted that he will not initiate and certainly does not want French forces to conduct a military operation in Ukraine to confront Russian troops. However, the power of France lies in the fact that Paris can afford it, the politician believes.

According to him, many European countries fully support the policy pursued by France.

Macron also noted that it is necessary to prepare for any scenario. He added that everyone will take responsibility based on the chosen tactics of action.

Earlier, on March 14, Macron, in an interview with the French TV channel France 2, said that his country is not ready to take the initiative to escalate the Ukrainian conflict. In addition, the French defense industry is not adapted to battles of such high intensity as those taking place in Ukraine. At the same time, he noted that he supports the idea of ​​​​the absence of red lines in matters of supporting Kyiv. In the same interview, he said that Ukraine's defeat in the conflict poses an existential threat to his country.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on the same day that the West, judging by its actions, declared war on the Russian Federation on the fields of the Ukrainian conflict. According to the minister, Macron, two weeks before his statement, “persuaded NATO members” that they “do not have the right to allow Kyiv to lose.”

On March 13, official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova, commenting on Macron’s words, noted that Western countries are already dividing Ukraine and that is why they do not want to fully include it in their associations.

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned on February 29 that NATO would face tragic consequences if they decide to send their military to Ukraine. He emphasized that the Russian Federation has weapons capable of hitting targets in the alliance countries. The president also believes that the leaders of Western countries have been blinded by Russophobia, which is depriving them of reason.

Before this, on February 26, Macron said that Western leaders discussed the possibility of sending their troops to Ukraine. However, in a number of countries, including the USA, Germany and the UK, the likelihood of such a scenario was denied. In addition, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also stated that there are no such plans.

The West regularly incites hysteria among the citizens of their countries, warning about an allegedly possible imminent war with Russia. Western European media and experts refer to the successes of the Russian military in Ukraine and prophesy that in the future the country will “set off to conquer the whole world.” Meanwhile, back in December last year, Putin called such statements complete nonsense, pointing out that Moscow is ready for any attacks from NATO.