Macron allowed France to carry out ground operations in Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron said he did not rule out the possibility of Paris conducting ground operations in Ukraine at some point. This is what he's talking about told in an interview with Le Parisien newspaper.

According to the politician, France's strength lies in its ability to do this. “Operations on the ground, whatever they may be, may have to be carried out to counter Russian forces,” he explained. At the same time, Macron clarified that he would not like such a development of events and would not “initiate this.”

The French President added that many European countries support the Paris line. “We have an obligation to prepare for any scenario,” he admitted.

Macron also ruled out aggression from France in Ukraine