The return of Benzema to the selection of the rooster after five and a half years coincides with a significant moment in French politics: it marks 60 years of the disastrous process of decolonization of Algeria, a wound still raw in the feelings of both countries. France committed atrocities before its withdrawal, which in turn was considered high treason by the French right and especially by the ‘pied noirs’, Algerians of European origin (mostly Alsatians), forced to move to the metropolis. Their irritation was such that they created a terrorist group, the OAS, which consumed years in unsuccessful attacks on de Gaulle.

Macron is now in a delicate process of reconciliation and atonement for that dirty episode and the return of Benzema, of Algerian origin as we all know, does not hurt his strategy. So it is not uncommon for the French Federation and their coach, Deschamps, to get out of their position to keep Benzema away. On his condition of mail in the ugly extortion of his then teammate, Valbuena, there are very serious indications. That was what set him aside, with all logic, pending a trial that until now his lawyers have been able to delay with procedural objections, but which is already imminent.

Macron even launched words of complicity with Deschamps: “Our jobs are similar, there are 70 million French people who think they have better ideas for our task.” Benzema’s departure without a judgment against it was very difficult to admit because of the several million Algerians of origin who live in France, all the more so now that he has reached, after 30, his highest degree of excellence, that distant fact remains without judgment and Valbuena is no longer in the national team and plays in Greece. So Benzema comes back. Good for the Euro. In October the trial will come, but whatever comes out of there the first wink has already been given.